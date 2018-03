Each week, Channel 3 Eyewitness News Anchor Jed Mescon investigates the health department records for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley. You can see his Restaurant Report Card every Friday on Eyewitness News Live at Five.

Lowest Score:

Steak and Shake

Hixson Pike

Score: 68

*Hamburger Patties Out of Temperature

*No Hot Water in Hands Sinks

*Floors Filthy

*Ceiling Rusty

*Kitchen Cutting Boards in Bad Shape

*Rust Can Opener

**10 Days To Fix Critical Violations**

************************************

High Score:

Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet

6734 Lee Highway

Score: 91