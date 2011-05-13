Tennessee's First Lady to visit Red Bank Elementary

courtesy Office of the First Lady of Tennessee.

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The First Lady of Tennessee will visit Red Bank Elementary on Thursday.

The visit is part of Mrs. Crissy Haslam's statewide campaign to promote literacy.

Red Bank Elementary is one of ten schools throughout the state selected by Mrs. Haslam to promote early reading initiatives and programs available to students in their communities.

Mrs. Haslam will work to help each of the ten schools with specific needs or struggles they might face will promote early reading initiatives and programs available to students in their communities.

"I'm looking forward to establishing a close partnership between these schools and learning about the ways we can help to strengthen early literacy in each of these areas and across the state," Mrs. Haslam said.

The other schools joining Red Bank Elementary in Mrs. Haslam's year long campaign are: Happy Valley Elementary in Johnson City; Gateway Elementary in Nashville; Dyersburg Intermediate School; Northwest Elementary in Mason; Etowah Elementary; Union City Elementary; Unicoi Elementary; Coles Ferry Elementary in Lebanon; and Hamilton Elementary in Memphis.

Mrs. Haslam will visit each of the schools in the program next week. The First Lady's office says next week's tour is the first of many events planned with each of the schools.

During the upcoming visits, Mrs. Haslam will also promote the Read 20 initiative, a growing nation-wide message on the importance of reading twenty minutes every day.

"Reading is the foundation upon which the rest of learning is built," Mrs. Haslam said. "If children and families commit to reading at least 20 minutes each day, that's a tremendous step toward a brighter future."