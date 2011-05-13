Rain expected, chance of severe weather slight

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The chance for severe weather is very slim. We will see cooler weather with isolated showers and storms this weekend as well.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming southwest between 5 and 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.



Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind between 5 and 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.



Sunday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. West wind between 5 and 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.



Sunday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

