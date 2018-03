BRADLEY COUNTY, TN. (WRCB)-- Cleanup crews begin their work Friday in Bradley County.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office says workers removing debris will pass through all affected areas at least twice, but not necessarily every home twice.

Debris should be sorted and placed on the side of the road as soon as possible.

County officials decided Monday to contract debris removal to Louisiana-based Unified Recovery Group.

FEMA is expected to fit 75% of the $3-4 million cleanup bill.