Chattanooga ranked last in mass transit study

CHATTANOOGA (AP) - A new report found Chattanooga ranks dead last for mass transit access among the nation's top 100 metropolitan areas.

The two-year study gave the Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority high marks for providing access to jobs and for its service frequency. But it rated the system's geographical coverage for metro residents the worst of the group.

CARTA executive director Tom Dugan told the Chattanooga Times Free Press he wasn't surprised by the ranking. He said Chattanooga does not put a lot of money into mass transit.

And he said covering residents in the far-flung suburbs was a financial impossibility, given the lack of participation by outlying municipalities.

The report released Thursday by the Brookings Institution ranked Knoxville 98th and Nashville 93rd.

Read the report from the Brookings Institute: http://www.brookings.edu/reports/2011/0512_jobs_and_transit.aspx

