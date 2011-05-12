Lawmakers taking closer look at deal with Amazon

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) --The Tennessee legislature is taking a closer look at a deal between the state and Amazon.com.

The online retailer has plans to build distribution centers in Hamilton and Bradley Counties. But, some lawmakers are questioning a sales tax exemption agreed to by the Bredesen administration.

Lawmakers are discussing a bill that would require Amazon to collect sales tax in Tennessee but the online retailers attorney says, a deal is a deal.

Those two distribution centers will employ up to 1,500 people.

"There's a very bad bill pending in the House of Representatives and it's in front of a committee that I am on," says Representative Gerald McCormick of Chattanooga.

McCormick pulls no punches when he talks about a move in Nashville to force Amazon to collect sales taxes on Tennessee sales.

At stake, a $140 million investment in new distribution centers in Hamilton and Bradley Counties. With them, at least 1,500 new jobs paying $30,000 a year plus benefits. Not to mention 5,000 more seasonal positions.

"There's a state representative from Franklin, Tennessee who proposed the bill at the behest of lobbyists from Wal-Mart," says McCormick.

In fairness, many local larger retailers frown on Amazon, in general, as competition.

Brick and mortar store collect taxes from consumers. Amazon supporters say their "fulfillment centers" are different altogether.

The internet retail giant has proven in Texas, Illinois and South Carolina, they won't be forced to collect sales tax. Amazon closes shop and moves.

"They have 49 other options besides Tennessee to go to and they'll pick one of those other states and take their millions of dollars of investment and their thousands of jobs and take them somewhere else," says McCormick.

And, McCormick says, the state's reputation and future jobs are on the line.

"If the state of Tennessee does not keep its word, then word will get around economic development professionals all over the world that we don't keep our word," says McCormick.

It's estimated the legislation would result in almost $8 million in tax revenues to the state. Amazon told 'Fox Business', the company will continue to drop states which pass these laws.

Representative McCormick tells us he believes he has enough votes to stop this measure in the finance subcommittee. The senate version may go to the floor on Monday.

Governor Haslam has said he will stand behind former Governor Bredesen's agreement.