LFO High also has "academic idol"

CATOOSA COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -- From the halls of Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe High School in Catoosa County to the 250-year-old campus of prestigious Brown University. That's the impressive route an LFO student is taking to the legendary Ivy League school in Providence, Rhode Island. 17-year-old senior Destin Sisemore still can't believe it.

From the moment he entered LFO as a freshman, Sisemore's teachers knew he was destined for greatness "He's the kind of person who's got it all," according to teacher Jessica Blevins. "He knows how to solve problems, he knows how to work with people, and he's very witty. Destin is going to be successful in whatever field he chooses."

In recent weeks, Sisemore took an Ivy League tour of Brown, Harvard, Princeton and Yale. All had accepted him for admission. After narrowing his choices to Harvard and Brown, Sisemore chose Brown, the seventh oldest college in the U.S.

Sisemore says his years of competing in, and winning statewide Academic Decathlon competitions helped give him an edge in gaining admission.

"Many of the teachers here at LFO have worked so hard to prepare me for the next level," says Sisemore. "Academic Decathlon championships are something we take pride in here, and it takes a lot of hard work, a lot of practice. I couldn't have accomplished this much without great teachers." LFO has won the state competition three consecutive years.

With two weeks until graduation, Sisemore is enjoying his last days at LFO, meeting with younger students, giving them tips on the do's and don'ts of applying for scholarships. "I get to talk to juniors in a few minutes," he says. "I've been looking forward to this for months. I can tell them what to do, and what not to do when applying for colleges. And there's a lot to tell them!"

He says he's glad to be living proof that a public school student of modest means can rise to the very top of the academic world. "You have to go after it yourself," he said. "You have to make the appointments, contact the admissions directors, and sell yourself. There's a lot of competition at the best colleges, and you don't get there without a lot of hard work."

Sisemore leaves LFO with a 4.0 GPA, having taken nine advanced classes at the school. He's the second LFO student in two years to get a full ride to an Ivy League school. His Academic Decathlon teammate Steven Harris was accepted to Princeton last year. LFO teachers say they wouldn't be surprised to see more students follow in their footsteps. "These prestigious colleges are starting to notice us," said teacher Jessica Blevins. "They know we have great students here."