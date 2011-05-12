UPDATE 6: Police identify victim of fatal shooting on Roanoke Ave

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Police have now identified the victim in the shooting on Roanoke Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Chattanooga Police spokesperson Jerri Weary says 28-year-old Anthony White was found dead just after 5:35 pm.

Witnesses told police the victim and a group of men were involved in a shoot-out, which left White with several gunshot wounds.

At the scene police also found various rounds and believe different guns were used, but other details haven't been verified.

Investigators are working on leads, but a motive is still not known.

---------------------------------------------------------

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a deadly shooting. What has residents in the area stirring are the gunshots that rang out in broad day light, while children were playing in the neighborhood.

"I was in the house and heard shots I didn't know all this was going on out here," says neighbor Henry Cook.

Chattanooga Police were called around 5:45 Thursday afternoon to the scene of a deadly shooting on Roanoke Avenue.

"At least one black male is dead in the alley as a result of multiple gunshot wounds to his body," says Chattanooga Police Sgt. Jerri Weary.

"I'm shaking now thinking about it....I don't know what's happening around here... I don't know what's happening," says Cook.

Cook is shaken up because he has a 2 year old, who was outside when it all went down.

"They were sitting on the porch when all this was going on," says Cook.

Now the entire neighborhood is standing watch, looking for answers. Investigators are collecting evidence talking to possible eyewitnesses.

"As of now they're interviewing eyewitnesses who may or may not have seen or heard evidence that led to up to the situation," says Sgt Weary.

Cook is concerned about the answer to a bigger problem, deadly violence in his neighborhood.

"It's awful, awful, something's going on... I just don't know what's gonna happen," says Cook.

Police haven't released a description of the suspect car. They were trying to clear up various versions of the getaway car.

If you have information call Chattanooga Police Department at 698-2525.