CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- The Hamilton County Grand Jury chose not to indict a city employee accused of rape.

According to the Hamilton County Clerk's Office, charges against 52-year-old Carlton Wayne Cameron and 35-year-old Shrena Marie Bell were dismissed.

Both were accused of kidnapping a Chattanooga woman near Warehouse Row back in February and taking her to nearby apartment, where she was allegedly raped.

A the time Cameron was employed by the city as a crew worker for building maintenance.