Slain law officers honored at Chattanooga ceremony

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A memorial service for law officers killed in the line of duty included placing roses at the base of a downtown monument in Chattanooga and reading aloud their names, including a longtime Chattanooga police sergeant who was fatally shot April 2.

The service Thursday attracted dozens of slain officers' relatives, including the widow, son and daughter of slain police Sgt. Timothy Chapin, whose nameplate is the newest affixed on the monument outside the Hamilton County Courthouse.

Chapin was gunned down in a shootout while responding to a robbery at a Chattanooga pawn shop.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Woods told the hundreds of people who attended the service that slayings of law enforcement officers are up this year and "when an officer is killed, all of society feels that impact."

