Mai Yvonne Crumley, 41, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2011.

She was a resident of Chattanooga for 35 years.

Yvonne had been manager of Hallmark at Northgate Mall for over 20 years.

Survivors include her husband, Terry Crumley; son, Garrett Crumley; father, Gerald L. (Kaisah) Damewood; mother, Hanh Damewood; sister, Yvette Damewood; brother, Gerald H. Damewood; grandmother, Lou Damewood; one great-aunt, Nancy Alexander; two cousins, Lori and David Alexander; several aunts, uncles and cousins.