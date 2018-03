Brenda Kaye Prescott, 56, of Apison, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2011, along with her mother, JoAnn Darnell, grandson, Adam C. "Tex" Carroll and nephew, Josh Poe, from injuries received as a result of the tornado.

Mrs. Prescott was a lifelong resident of Hamilton County.

She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Ellis, Rossville; brother, Billy Holland, Whitwell; sister, Janet Poe, Apison; grandson, Andrew Ellis.