Josh Allen Poe, 31, of Chattanooga, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2011, along with his grandmother, JoAnn Darnell, Aunt Brenda Prescott and cousin, Adam "Tex" Carroll, from injuries received as a result of the tornado.

Josh was a lifelong resident of Chattanooga and attended Apison Methodist Church and had formerly worked for Hullco.

Survivors include his parents, Allen and Janet Poe, Chattanooga; daughter, Katelyn Elmore, Ooltewah; uncle, Billy Holland, Whitwell; aunt, Janet Sikes, Texas; several cousins