Adam Casey "Tex" Carroll, 17, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2011, along with his grandmother, Brenda Prescott, great-grandmother, JoAnn Darnell and cousin, Josh Poe, from injuries received as a result of the tornado.

Adam was a student of Ringgold High School where he played football and was on the wresting team. He was employed by Ruby Falls.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Wendy and Michael Ellis, Rossville; father, Billy Drew, Trenton, Ga.; brother, Andrew Ellis; sister, Crystal Sholl; paternal grandfather, Billy Drew Sr.; paternal grandmother, Nancy Drew.