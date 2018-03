JoAnn Darnell, 77, of Apison, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2011, along with her daughter, Brenda Prescott, grandson, Josh Poe, and great-grandson, Adam "Tex" Carroll, from injuries received as a result of the tornado.



Mrs. Darnell was a longtime resident of Apison.



Survivors include her son, Billy Holland, Whitwell; daughter, Janet Poe, Ringgold; sister, Janet Sikes, Pasadena, Texas; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.