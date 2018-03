Dorothy Lee Christian, 62, of Apison, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2011.

She was a member of the Ooltewah Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, A.C. Clark and Eva Lee Shepard; husband, Donald Lee Christian.

She is survived by her children, Curtis (Heidi) Drew, of Cleveland, Tenn., Donald (Tammy) Christian, of Raysal, W. Va., Robert (Basheia) Christian, Candi Christian, both of Cleveland, Tenn., Ella Rice, of Apison, Anita (Jeff) Widby, East Ridge, Tabitha White, Cleveland, Tenn.; one sister, Wanda Davis, of Jasper, Tenn.; 11 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.