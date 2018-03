Donald Lee Christian, 70, of Apison, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2011.

He was a member of the Ooltewah Church of God.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, John and Mae Christian; wife, Dorothy Christian; one sister, Bonnie Christian.

He is survived by his children, Donald (Tammy) Christian, of Raysal, W. Va., Robert (Basheia) Christian, and Curtis (Heidi) Drew, both of Cleveland, Tenn., Candi Christian, of Cleveland, Tenn., Ella Rice, of Apison, Anita (Jeff) Widby, of East Ridge, and Tabitha White, of Cleveland; three brothers, Jay, Roger and Ronnie Christian; eight sisters, Johnnie Pevelier, Helen Estep, Marie Sisk, Peggie Green, Betty Bonari, Wanda Christian, Maxine Irwin and Janice Oliver; 11 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.