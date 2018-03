Rev. Bobby "Bob" Ray Raper, 63, of Apison passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2011, alongside his wife, Mary "Sis" Raper from injuries received in the tornado.

Bob served as pastor at East View Chapel in Meigs County and also ministered to the inmates at Hamilton County Corrections Center. He also performed many wedding ceremonies at The Wedding Chapel in Ringgold, Ga.

He was a self-employed stone mason and was a veteran of Vietnam serving in the both the U.S. Army and Air Force.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Noah and Ersie Crowder Davis Raper and three half brothers.

Survivors are four children; four adopted children; two stepchildren; two brothers; one half brother; three sisters; two half sisters, several nieces and nephews.