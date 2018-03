Mary (Sis) Elizabeth Hullander Raper, 60, of Apison passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2011 alongside her husband, Bob from injuries received in the tornado.

A lifelong resident of Hamilton County, Mrs. Raper was an active member at East View Chapel in Meigs County.

She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Lisa Michelle Smith; father, Floyd "Smokey" Hullander; and brother, Terry "Bubby" Hullander.

Survivors are her mother, Margie Hullander, Apison; son, Blue Smith and wife, Stacie, Rossville; daughter, Crissy Holden and husband, Joe, Sylva, N.C.; two brothers, Larry Hullander, Chattanooga and Steve Hullander, Apison; seven grandchildren.