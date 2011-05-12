Riverfront Nights line up announced - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Riverfront Nights line up announced

Posted: Updated:

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Friends of the Festival has announced this year's line up for the Riverfront Nights concert series.

The fifth annual will take place Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. in late summer on the 21st Century Riverfront in Chattanooga.

Once again, presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee and anchored by entertainment sponsors State Farm, the "green themed" series of free Saturday night shows will feature exciting musical acts performing from the "Green|Spaces" stage. 

Healthy living, healthy food and drink choices, adult beverages and businesses and organizations that promote sustainable development in the Scenic City will line the venue's borders in a vibrant display of "educational entertainment" with the beautiful Tennessee River as its backdrop.  And it's "dog friendly", thanks to pet lovers who demanded as much over the last few years.

The lineup also features local and regional acts, giving strong resume fodder to the southeast's up-and-coming musicians, as well as an ever-changing array of outdoor oriented activities and presentations organized by Outdoor Chattanooga, on the large lawn, known as the "Chattanooga Green" across from the pier in front of the Blue Plate Restaurant.

On The Web: http://www.riverfrontnights.com/
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/riverfrontnights

August 6
Revival - An Allman Brothers Experience
Opening act - Nothing and the Nobodies
"On the Green"  - Salute to the Chattanooga Futbol Club / soccer exhibition

August 13
Scott Holt - Nashville based blues guitarist and vocalist
Opening act - Butch Ross
"On the Green" - Disc night.  Ultimate...Goaltimate...Disc Golf

 August 20
YARN - Rockin' bluegrass group quickly becoming festival headliners
Opening act - Steel String Sessions
"On the Green" - Water Conservation Night

August 27
Southern Brewer's Festival

September  3 (Labor Day Weekend)
Vieux Farka Toure - African guitar master/ World Music legend
Special LATE act - Space Capone - Mad, Electronica dance wizard
"On the Green" - Paddler's night.  Rock Creek, SUP, T.V.C.C., and more

 

September 10
Eric Heatherly - Chattanooga's own country superstar, fresh from world tour
Opening act - Pee Wee Moore and the Awful, Dreadful Snakes
On the Green" - Bike night.  Bike polo...SORBA...pedicabs and more

September 17
Paul Thorn - Cajun music legend, singer-songwriter, boxer, storyteller
Opening night - Rayland Baxter
"On the Green" - Dog Night.  DoGood, Mckamey, Wally's friends, more

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.