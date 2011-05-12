Riverfront Nights line up announced

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Friends of the Festival has announced this year's line up for the Riverfront Nights concert series.

The fifth annual will take place Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. in late summer on the 21st Century Riverfront in Chattanooga.

Once again, presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee and anchored by entertainment sponsors State Farm, the "green themed" series of free Saturday night shows will feature exciting musical acts performing from the "Green|Spaces" stage.

Healthy living, healthy food and drink choices, adult beverages and businesses and organizations that promote sustainable development in the Scenic City will line the venue's borders in a vibrant display of "educational entertainment" with the beautiful Tennessee River as its backdrop. And it's "dog friendly", thanks to pet lovers who demanded as much over the last few years.

The lineup also features local and regional acts, giving strong resume fodder to the southeast's up-and-coming musicians, as well as an ever-changing array of outdoor oriented activities and presentations organized by Outdoor Chattanooga, on the large lawn, known as the "Chattanooga Green" across from the pier in front of the Blue Plate Restaurant.

On The Web: http://www.riverfrontnights.com/

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/riverfrontnights

August 6

Revival - An Allman Brothers Experience

Opening act - Nothing and the Nobodies

"On the Green" - Salute to the Chattanooga Futbol Club / soccer exhibition

August 13

Scott Holt - Nashville based blues guitarist and vocalist

Opening act - Butch Ross

"On the Green" - Disc night. Ultimate...Goaltimate...Disc Golf

August 20

YARN - Rockin' bluegrass group quickly becoming festival headliners

Opening act - Steel String Sessions

"On the Green" - Water Conservation Night

August 27

Southern Brewer's Festival

September 3 (Labor Day Weekend)

Vieux Farka Toure - African guitar master/ World Music legend

Special LATE act - Space Capone - Mad, Electronica dance wizard

"On the Green" - Paddler's night. Rock Creek, SUP, T.V.C.C., and more

September 10

Eric Heatherly - Chattanooga's own country superstar, fresh from world tour

Opening act - Pee Wee Moore and the Awful, Dreadful Snakes

On the Green" - Bike night. Bike polo...SORBA...pedicabs and more

September 17

Paul Thorn - Cajun music legend, singer-songwriter, boxer, storyteller

Opening night - Rayland Baxter

"On the Green" - Dog Night. DoGood, Mckamey, Wally's friends, more