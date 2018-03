CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Chattanooga firefighters along with the Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department spent much of Thursday morning battling a house fire.

The call came in around 12:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived at 111 La Porte Drive, the blaze had already spread throughout the house.

The house is considered a total loss and officials estimate damages at $400,000 for the building and the items inside.

No one was home when the fire started.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.