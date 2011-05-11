UPDATE: Lauren Alaina makes Top 3 on American Idol

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) Lauren Alaina is in the Top 3 on FOX's American Idol, meaning she will be in the Tennessee Valley this weekend for a Homecoming Celebration which will be at Coolidge Park Saturday, beginning at noon.



A parade from the Walnut Street Bridge will begin the Homecoming Celebration. Once at Coolidge Park there will be a Meet and Greet, followed by Lauren Alaina singing several songs.

A television crew from FOX's American Idol will be covering the events for next week's episode.

The event is free to the public and the Homecoming Celebration will take place rain or shine.



This weekend's activities, will give the Scenic City an opportunity to shine in the national spotlight.

Chattanooga Mayor Ron Littlefield will present Lauren Alaina a "Key to the City".

The Fort Oglethorpe-Lakeview High School and Soddy Daisy High School bands will perform in the parade.

RINGGOLD, CATOOSA COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -- Local American Idol contestant Lauren Alaina Suddeth is coming home this weekend after making it in the top three on Thursday night.

Also in the top three are Scotty McCreery from Garner, North Carolina and Haley Reinhart from Wheeling, Illinois.

Lauren performed a song for storm victims on Wednesday night's show. She sang Martina McBride's "Anyway" which begins:

"You can spend your whole life building something from nothin'. One storm can come and blow it all away. Build it anyway."

Lauren's visit this weekend will include appearances at a fundraiser for storm victims at LFO High School, a brief performance at Coolidge Park, and throwing the first pitch of Saturday's Chattanooga Lookouts game, with details available here.

Wednesday night, friends and family gathered in Ringgold to cheer her on.

"It's very special. I've never watched American Idol in my life, but I haven't missed a minute this year," says Charles Farmer.

Tootsie Kurutz organized the viewing party. She says Alaina would sing in her beauty shop.

"We'd tell Lauren, we're going to American Idol...and that was five years ago and here she is... we want everyone to vote," says Kuritz.

"She's so happy she's done it. She talked about it when she was little," says Savannah Franklin, childhood friend of Lauren.

"Lauren's very special. We want everyone to vote for her please," says supporter Jan Underdown.

