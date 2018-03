CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A boy wanted in connection with the shooting of two juveniles last week on Tunnel Blvd has been arrested.

The teen was arrested Wednesday morning around 9:30 am.

Police arrested the 16-year-old at the Roadway Inn located at 5505 Brainerd Road.

When investigators went to pick him up, he attempted to flee through a second story window but was quickly apprehended by arresting officers.

Police also arrested the boy's mother, LaKeshia McAfee, who reportedly became disorderly during the arrest.

The boy was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of attempted first degree murder as well as reckless endangerment.

His mother was charged with disorderly conduct.