CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The AMBER Alert for 15 year-old Monica Johnson has been canceled.

Police have picked up Thomas Johnson. Johnson was located at the Soddy Daisy Walmart with his 15-year-old daughter after a witness spotted him.

A warrant was issued against Johnson for theft of a Kia Soul which was taken last night when he abducted his daughter. He will be arrested on the warrant and likely charged in the abduction of his daughter.

The AMBER alert was issued on behalf of the Chattanooga Police Department.