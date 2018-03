CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- FEMA is opening two more centers. One in Bledsoe County and the other in McMinn County.

Both centers open Thursday May 12th at 8am. They will close at 8pm.

Recovery specialists there can answer questions about: FEMA housing assistance; Disaster recovery guidance; Small Business Administration disaster loan program; and the status of your FEMA application.

FEMA help is available by phone at 1-800-621-FEMA (3362). Also online at www.disasterassistance.gov.

Bledsoe County

Brayton Baptist Church

2827 Graysville Road

Graysville, Tenn. 37338

McMinn County

Claxton Volunteer Fire Dept.

1711 County Road 750

Athens, Tenn. 37303