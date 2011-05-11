Crime Stoppers: Hardee's Robbery

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Police are looking for an armed man who jumped the counter of a fast food restaurant, flashed a gun and made off with the cash. Police need your help identifying the robbery suspect.

"He just went in pointed the gun and demanded the money and they complied he had the money and was out the door," says Chattanooga Police Sgt. Rebecca Shelton.

Sounds pretty cut and dry. Take a look at the photos, it's anything but that.

It was March 29th, around 9:15 pm. A masked man jumped the counter at Hardee's on Hixson Pike.

"Most of the time these robbers aren't there to hurt people. they're just there for the money from the safe or cash register," says Sgt. Shelton.

This thief was successful. He snatched the money and was out the door. Employees never saw a getaway car or anyone else.

It's very similar to what's happening at other businesses in the city.

"It could be the same people one day...and one person the next day or someone else," says Sgt. Shelton.

Investigators say the thief is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 270. His face was covered so take a good look.

Investigators say they want to stop this guy before he gets violent.

Sgt. Shelton says most robbery suspects are supporting a drug habit.

"We rarely have any that [say I did it] because I've got 20 kids out there and gotta get diapers and formula," says Sgt Shelton.

Police want to catch the man wearing a full face navy ski mask. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 698-3333. You could get a cash reward and the call is confidential.