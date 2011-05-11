UPDATE 3: Child receives minor injuries after thrown from car

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – A four vehicle collision at the intersection of Shallowford Road and Wilcox Blvd sent an 11-year-old boy to the hospital.

The accident occurred around 5:30 this evening when a church van turn in front of a Mitsubishi that was traveling east on Shallowford Road.

The Mitsubishi hit the van, the van hit a Honda and the Honda was pushed into a mini-van.

The 11-year-old was partially ejected out of the back of the church van and had to be transported for his injuries. They are not life threatening.

No other occupants of the vehicles were injured but there was extensive damage to all of the vehicles.

Lorenzo Benson, the church van driver, was cited for failure to yield the right of way in the accident.