ASHEVILLE, NC (NBC) – Reverend Billy Graham has been admitted to a hospital in Asheville, North Carolina.

The 92-year-old Graham was taken to mission hospital this morning after feeling ill overnight.

Initial testing showed he was suffering from pneumonia and is now receiving treatment.

According to a statement from his spokesperson, Reverend Graham's doctor says he is resting comfortably and is fully alert.

"Mr. Graham has great confidence in the Mission Hospital medical team, and is already feeling much better since his arrival this morning," said A. Larry Ross, spokesperson for Mr. Graham in a press release. "We anticipate his pneumonia to clear with treatment and hope he will be able to soon return home."

Although it is not yet known how long he will be in the hospital, Graham is expected to return home after his pneumonia clears.

