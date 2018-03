CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Big Orange helped out in big way in Bradley County, Wednesday.

The University of Tennessee Athletic Department dropped off a tractor trailer full of supplies in Cleveland.

There were pallets of water, non-perishable foods, baby items, and cleaning supplies. All the things Bradley County officials say they need.

Officials from the University say they saw the need was great and wanted to do their part to help.

"It's our responsibility at the University of Tennessee to take care of all Vols fans across the state....We're glad we can help and hopefully some of this stuff can help people recover from the devastation the storms caused," says Drew with UT Athletics.

The athletic department was also sending a truck load of supplies to Greenville, TN another area hit hard by storms.