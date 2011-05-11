Glover, Sweet Georgia Sound to perform in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, BRADLEY COUNTY (WRCB) – A familiar face to Channel 3 viewers will hit the stage in Cleveland for a special musical event.

Classic and modern big band, swing, Latin, and waltz tunes will fill the air and set toes to tapping in Johnston Park Friday night May 20th when Greg Glover and Sweet Georgia Sound take the stage.

Chattanooga's big band will appear on the Evening Shade stage in downtown Cleveland on Friday, May 20, in a free, family-friendly concert made possible by the Allied Arts Council of the Cleveland/Bradley Chamber of Commerce.

The concert is funded in part by local sponsors and under an agreement with the Tennessee Arts Commission.

The Sweet Georgia Sound is a 20-member ensemble that has entertained listening and dancing audiences in the tri-state area since 1994. Originally formed as part of the MidSouth Music Association, the band split off to become an independent group in 1998 and, under the directorship of Mike LaRoche since 2000, the band has reached new heights.

Starting in 2002, Sweet Georgia Sound worked closely with the Chattanooga Downtown Partnership to produce the annual Swingfest music and dance event. This community event brings large swing bands and dancers together for a fun nonstop evening of dancing and music. Swingfest will be returning in 2011 bigger and better than ever.

Sweet Georgia Sound will return to Chattanooga's Riverbend Festival this year. The band has made numerous appearances at the Chattanooga Market, Bella Sera, special events at Covenant College, and numerous other events both public and private.

Both professional and semiprofessional musicians from various walks of life, including folks in the fields of information systems, insurance, medical and contractors, make up the group.

The band also features the vocals of Greg Glover, a news anchor for WRCB-TV and noted actor in the recent Cleveland production of "The Mystery of Edwin Drood," and Lauren Koch, who has just returned from a year at Hillsong College in Australia.

Opening for Sweet Georgia Sound is a jazz ensemble from the group.

"We're having a great time this year," Kyle Elrod, organizer for the concert series, said. "Big crowds have come out to enjoy some talented musicians. And I don't know anyone who doesn't enjoy big band music. This week's concert featuring Channel 3's Greg Glover is sure to be a hit."

Enjoy dinner at one of the downtown restaurants or pack a picnic supper and meet music lovers in Johnston Park at 6:30 p.m.