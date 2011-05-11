Federal officials approve food assistance for GA tornado victims

ATLANTA (WRCB/AP) - Federal officials have approved food assistance for tornado victims in Catoosa, Dade, Gordon, Walker and 21 other Counties.

State officials said Tuesday they've received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to operate a Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. It's designed to provide food stamp benefits to people who might not ordinarily qualify.

To be eligible, residents must have sustained disaster damage to their home, experienced the loss of food, have expenses related to protecting their homes or have lost income as a result of the disaster. They must also meet income eligibility thresholds.

The other counties that qualify are: Bartow, Cherokee, Coweta, Floyd, Greene, Habersham, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Lumpkin, Meriwether, Monroe, Morgan, Newton, Pickens, Polk, Rabun, Spalding, Troup, Upson, and White.

For more information, call 1-866-371-8222.