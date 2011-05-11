Federal officials approve food assistance for GA tornado victims - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Federal officials approve food assistance for GA tornado victims

Posted: Updated:

ATLANTA (WRCB/AP) - Federal officials have approved food assistance for tornado victims in Catoosa, Dade, Gordon, Walker and 21 other Counties.

State officials said Tuesday they've received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to operate a Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. It's designed to provide food stamp benefits to people who might not ordinarily qualify.

To be eligible, residents must have sustained disaster damage to their home, experienced the loss of food, have expenses related to protecting their homes or have lost income as a result of the disaster. They must also meet income eligibility thresholds.

The other counties that qualify are: Bartow, Cherokee, Coweta, Floyd, Greene, Habersham, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Lumpkin, Meriwether, Monroe, Morgan, Newton, Pickens, Polk, Rabun, Spalding, Troup, Upson, and White.

For more information, call 1-866-371-8222.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.