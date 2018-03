CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Georgia wants to put people to work, who were laid off because of the storms.

The Labor Department announced a $5 million national emergency grant for affected counties, it includes Walker, Dade and Catoosa.

The money will be used to create temporary jobs for laid-off workers to assist in the recovery efforts.

The money will be used to hire and train people to help repair public property and to staff public and non-profit agencies helping with relief efforts.

For more information, you can contact the Northwest Georgia Career Center.

Northwest Georgia Career Center

96 Stuart Road

Ft. Oglethorpe, GA 30742

706-861-1990