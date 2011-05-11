Vigil held for those lost in storm

JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WRCB/WAFF) - Along a storm stricken section of the Jackson/DeKalb county border, hundreds gathered to pay tribute to those who died in both counties, Tuesday evening.

There was singing, praying, and silence.

"Many of these people are friends and loved ones, and we lost so many of them in DeKalb and Jackson county," said Frances Weaver of Ider.

The light of their candles burning was to serve as a reminder of the dozens of community members who lost their lives.

"You ask yourself why? Why? God works in mysterious ways, and he uses things like this to bring people together," said Wayne Murphree.

Betty Hamilton of Flat Rock, describes Tuesday's candlelight vigil as a blessing.

"I lost some very dear friends to these storms, and to come out and pay tribute to their memory is beyond words," said Hamilton. "It's just very emotional to be here, and just know that you're here with a band of people that are grieving for someone that they loved or had touched their lives."