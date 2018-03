CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A company with two local operations is showing its support for storm victims.

Archer Daniels Midland company is donating $100,000 to the Red Cross Spring Storms Relief Fund.

ADM will also match all employee contributions of $25 or more through June 30, 2011.

Adm has a history of reaching out the community. Last year, the company donated $300,000 to the American Red Cross.

They have operations in Birmingham, AL., Atlanta, GA., Chattanooga and Cleveland, TN.