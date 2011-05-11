UPDATE: Man escapes house fire through second story window

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga firefighters responded to a house fire at 3909 Corbley Drive this morning shortly after 11:00.

As crews rushed to the scene, 911 dispatchers advised that someone may be trapped on the roof.

When firefighters arrived they spotted Rick Lowe on the porch roof. Flames were shooting out the second story window and the heat was driving Mr. Lowe to the roof's edge to escape the intense heat.

"I was about to jump," said Lowe.

Mr. Lowe identified himself as an electrician and he was there at the request of the residents to fix an electrical problem the couple have been experiencing since the last storm. As Mr. Lowe searched the attic and other parts of the second floor, the fire broke out and blocked his way out of a second story bedroom. As a last resort, Mr. Lowe opened a window and climbed out onto the roof of the front porch. The flames followed him out.

The firefighters grabbed a ladder off the fire truck and carried it over to the front porch. Mr. Lowe safely descended the ladder to the ground below. He was uninjured.

Meantime, other firefighters attacked the fire with hand-held hose lines, containing most of the fire damage to two rooms on the second story. The rest of the house had some smoke and water damage.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross were called in to provide assistance to the two residents who lived in the house.

The cause of this fire has been ruled accidental. The fire appears to have been caused by some sort of electrical malfunction.