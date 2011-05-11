Howard student wins design competition

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – A Howard High School junior get a unique chance to share his artwork with the entire city.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger recognized Alex Franklin, a junior at Howard High School, Wednesday morning for his winning billboard art entry in the Hamilton SHINES contest.

Twenty five schools entered the fifth annual contest. Alex's billboard will be posted later this month at 28th and Market Street.

Hamilton SHINES is an anti litter campaign intended to reduce littering through education and enforcement.

Mayor Coppinger will recognize winners from Hixson Middle School and Smith Elementary in similar ceremonies on Friday morning.