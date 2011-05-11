Canadian murder suspect arrested in North Georgia

DALTON, WHITFIELD COUNTY (WRCB) – The FBI says they have arrested a Canadian murder suspect Tuesday in Dalton.

Todd Howley, 48, from Bracebridge, Ontario, Canada, was arrested Tuesday in the parking lot of a hotel in Dalton.

Howley is wanted by the Ontario Provincial Police for first degree murder.

A Federal District Court Provincial Warrant was obtained in Cleveland, Ohio after it became clear that Howley had fled Canada to the U.S.

Howley will appear before a US Magistrate Judge in Rome, Georgia on Wednesday for his initial appearance.