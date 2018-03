MURRAY COUNTY, GA (WRCB) No jail time for a Murray County teacher accused of driving drunk.

Jennifer Zeigler entered a no-contest plea to DUI Tuesday, which means she doesn't deny the charges, but doesn't admit guilt.

She was given 12 months probation and must perform 40-hours community service.

Zeigler was arrested in March on her way to open Bagley Middle School.

Police said she was driving nearly 30 miles over the limit and hit a truck at a red light.