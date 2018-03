CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Bicyclist injured after crossing into the path of a car.

Chattanooga Police were called to the scene of an accident involving a car and a bicyclist at 2000 East Main Street around 6:10 Tuesday evening.

Witnesses stated that the car was proceeding at a green light down Main Street when the rider crossed into its path causing the collision.

The rider was thrown upon impact causing the rider to suffer a head injury and possible broken ribs.

A pregnant passenger in the vehicle was mildly shaken up but not seriously injured.



The rider was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries but no charges will be filed in the case.