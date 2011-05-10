UPDATE1: Crews rescue man that fell 20 feet

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-We now know the name of the man who fell 20 feet while working at the Chattanooga Paperboard Company.

Alonzo Starkey fell through an access hole into a room below ground level Tuesday night, at the business on Rossville Avenue.

It took rescue crews about 45 minutes to get him out.

We're told he suffered non life-threatening injuries.

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – Police and Fire crews have rescued a man after he fell 20 feet.

Police say the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Rossville Avenue, at the Chattanooga Paperboard Company.

Officers say the 44-year-old man fell approximately 20 feet through a hole.

The man, whose identity has not been released, is a veteran contract employee working at the Chattanooga Paperboard Plant.

It has not been determined how the incident occurred, only that the contract employee was working and somehow fell through an access hole to the floor below.

The man was brought back to ground level by members of the Chattanooga Fire Department's Urban Search and Rescue team. It took approximately 45 minutes to bring him out.

According to Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services, the patient sustained non-life threatening injuries.