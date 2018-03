CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP/WRCB) - Almost 700 households have applied for tornado survivor assistance in person at Federal Emergency Management Agency recovery centers in southeastern and Upper East Tennessee.

FEMA records show 197 applications have been approved so far, with assistance totaling more than $1 million.

FEMA spokesman Gregg Hughes said walk-in applicants since Thursday include 267 households in Bradley County and 170 households in Hamilton County.

Hughes said survivors get the fastest response if they first register by calling (800) 621-3362 or go online to www.fema.gov.

He said temporary housing is a "very big" need in Bradley and Hamilton counties and FEMA provides rental assistance.

Bradley County officials have reported about 500 displaced families.