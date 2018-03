RINGGOLD, CATOOSA COUNTY (WRCB) - A North Georgia magistrate has been removed from the bench.

The State Judicial Qualifications Committee announced their ruling on Anthony Peters, Tuesday afternoon.

They say Peters violated judicial rules when he pointed a gun at himself and berated his boss.

The Commission found that Peters "brought disrepute upon himself and the entire judicial system".

Defense Attorney Christ Townley said Peters' judgment was "cloudy" for a few months in 2010, but that he's since cleaned up his act.

Peters also said the misconduct took place when he was in a "rough patch" but ended in fall 2010 when he flushed painkillers down the toilet.

Peters is now banned from seeking or holding any judicial post in the state of Georgia.