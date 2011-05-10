Bradley EMA: National donations haven't materialized

CLEVELAND, BRADLEY COUNTY (WRCB) – The director of the Bradley County EMA says they have received far fewer donations from national sources than expected.

Troy Spence tells Channel 3 that because of the disasters in Alabama and Georgia, the devastation in Tennessee has gone relatively unreported in the national media. Not what you would expect from an EF-4 striking a populated area.

Spence says he expects 500 homes in Bradley County to be listed as destroyed by the time they have finished their assessments.

Typically, in a situation like what you see in Bradley County, Spence says you'd expect to see pallets of building supplies, furniture and personal items from national and corporate donors.

Spence says so far, that hasn't materialized and Bradley residents have to cope with what few donations local groups and donors have been able to pull together.