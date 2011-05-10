WRCB 3.2 teams with CMT for disaster relief concert

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – WRCB Channel 3.2 is teaming up with CMT to bring you a live simulcast of a special disaster relief concert from Nashville.

The special feature will air on RTV Channel 3.2, Thursday at 9:00 pm Eastern.

[Where to find RTV on your cable or satellite provider]

Co-hosted by Erin Andrews, Ron White and Robin Meade, Music Builds: CMT Disaster Relief Concert will air live from Nashville on Thursday, May 12 at 9/8c PM ET.

CMT and its pro-social initiative, CMT One Country, will air a live, 90-minute concert special featuring Hank Williams Jr., Alabama, Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum, Ronnie Dunn, Sara Evans, Tim McGraw, Alan Jackson, Trace Adkins, Little Big Town and many others to raise awareness and funds for those affected by the recent devastating storms, floods and tornadoes.

All money raised will benefit the American Red Cross disaster relief efforts.