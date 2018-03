RINGGOLD, CATOOSA COUNTY (WRCB) – The City of Ringgold will close the lot for abandoned vehicles Wednesday.

Ringgold Police Chief Dan Bilbrey says there are still about 30 cars remaining at the lot.

Owners will have to provide proof of identification before the vehicle will be released.

Wrecker services must provide documentation from the insurance company or the owner and a contact number for the owner before the vehicle will be released, according to Bilbrey.

The central location at 320 Frontage Road off Alabama Highway.

For more information after the lot closes at 5 pm. Wednesday contact Ringgold Police Department at (706) 935-3066.