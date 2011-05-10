American Idol's Lauren Alaina comes home

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Channel 3 Eyewitness News will be following the homecoming of Rossville's American Idol contest Lauren Alaina. The City of Chattanooga and LFO High School are making plans for a homecoming now that Lauren Alaina has made American Idol's top three.

The city will close the following streets to accommodate Saturday's festivities:

9:00 am- 2:00 pm: East 2nd Street from Cherry Street to Riverside Drive will be closed.

9:00 am- 2:00 pm: Walnut Street from East 3rd Street to the south end of the Walnut Street Bridge will be closed.

11:00 am- 1:00 pm: Walnut Street Bridge will be closed to pedestrians.

12:00 pm- 1:00 pm: Frazier Avenue will be closed. During this time, parking will not be allowed between Market and Tremont streets.

Here's a list of homecoming events for Saturday:

8:45 am- Lauren will make an appearance at the AT&T Retail store on Gunbarrel Road. If time allows, photos and interviews will be permitted.

10:00 am - Crowds encouraged to gather along Walnut Street Bridge to Coolidge Park for parade.



12:00 pm - Lauren will take part in a parade across the Walnut Street Bridge in Chattanooga. She will finish in Coolidge Park where she is scheduled to sing.

12-2 pm- Lauren will hold and meet and greet with fans at Coolidge Park.

12:00 pm- Suddeth will sing several songs, which will be covered on next week's episode. The opening set will be performed by Suddeth's vocal coach Karen Alayne, backed by the Taylor Reed Band. Mayor Ron Littlefield will present Suddeth with a key to the city.

3:00 pm - Lauren will then be the grand marshal in a parade down Battlefield Parkway to LFO High School. The parade will begin at Office Depot, near the intersection of Cross Street and Battlefield Parkway. Student groups and clubs from Ringgold, Heritage, Ridgeland, and LFO high schools are invited to participate in the parade.

3:00 pm-7:00 pm- Ford Drive One For Your School fundraiser at LFO campus. Ford will have 10 to 12 new cars on-side. For every test drive, Ford will donate $20 to the school.

7:15 pm - Lauren Alaina Suddeth plans to attend Saturday night's game at AT&T Field. The Rossville native is scheduled to throw the first pitch before the start of the 7:15 P.M. match-up between the Tennessee Smokies and Chattanooga Lookouts.

The start times for the parade are tentative and will revolve around production schedules for the show.

For more information on Lauren Alaina and American Idol, click here.

Join the conversation with more than 36,000 others at Facebook.com/WRCBtv.