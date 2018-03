MEMPHIS, TN (AP) - The National Weather Service says the Mississippi River has crested in Memphis just short of 48 feet after threatening to bring record-setting flooding to the area.

National Weather Service meteorologist Bill Borghoff says the river reached 47.85 feet at 2 a.m. Tuesday and is expected to stay very close to that level for the next 24 to 36 hours.

The soaking in Memphis was isolated to low-lying neighborhoods, and forced hundreds of people from their homes, but no new serious flooding is expected.

Officials trust the levees will hold and protect the city's world-famous musical landmarks, from Graceland to Beale Street.





