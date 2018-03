BRADLEY CO., TN (WRCB) The Red Cross emergency shelter in Bradley County is now closed. Twenty-seven people stayed there following the tornadoes, but all of them have found housing.

The Red Cross will also end its disaster feeding program Tuesday.

Other resources are available for people who need a hot meal.

Bradley County's EMA thanks everyone who has donated to disaster victims.

They now have plenty of clothing and bottled water, but other donations are still needed.

diapers

baby formula

cleaning supplies

non-perishable food

You can take donations to the Salvation Army.