APISON, HAMILTON CO., TN (WRCB) Apison Baptist Church has acted as a disaster relief center since the tornado struck on April 27th.

The center's hours are changing.

It will now be open daily from 10 until 8, except on Sunday, when the hours are noon to six.

Anyone who had damage to their property can come to the church for supplies, food and clothing.

If you would like to donate, clothing donations are not needed at this time, but there is a need for: