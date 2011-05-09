High school band hosts concert for a cause

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A group of Ooltewah High School students decided they wanted to do something to help their friends and neighbors. They put their talents to work and put on a concert for a cause, Monday night.

"The students are the ones who got the word out...told their parents," says Alex Ford, band instructor.

Unwilling to wait for government agencies and community leaders to pull something together, Ooltewah band students launched their own relief effort for Apison.

This "concert for a cause" was birthed through what they described as a crazy couple of weeks.

"Thanks goodness the students hadn't been directly effected by the storm, but everyone, not just the percussion section, everyone in the band, everyone in the school has a direct connection...devastated," says Ford.

The free concert featured ensembles of percussion, trumpets, flutes, saxophones and others.

The audience was asked to contribute what they could to help people of tornado ravaged Apison get back on their feet.

"That's just a blessing from God to have students to be driven," says Ford.